TEHRAN - More than 500 public libraries have been established across Iran over the past four years, said the secretary general of Iran Public Libraries Foundation (IPLF) on Wednesday.

Alireza Mokhtarpour said the IPLF had been operating in its new form since 2007 following the enactment of a law by Iran’s Parliament and the introduction of an executive bylaw by the government.

He said in legal terms, the foundation was a newly established body with young staff and directors. As per the conventional standards, he said, “We are required to have more than 15,000 public libraries across Iran. This comes as at present, the number does not exceed 3,400.”

“Thus, 12,000 public libraries are required to be established in Iran which means that we need to employ a larger number of staff, including librarians, and obtain sufficient fund to be able to expand library spaces and maintain them,” he said.