Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said his country was committed to efforts for peace in Afghanistan as it is important for peace in Pakistan.

He was talking to Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Mille, who called on him in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest with particular reference to regional security and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed, said a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

Both the military leaders expressed unanimity of views on the importance of political resolution of Afghan situation and underlined that only an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led inclusive process can lead to peace in Afghanistan.

They also reaffirmed the need for continuing harmonised efforts against terrorists and for effective border management.

Earlier today, Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Yurevish Dedov called on Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Matters related to regional security and bilateral cooperation were discussed.