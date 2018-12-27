Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Tourism of Oman, Ahmed Bin Nasser Al Mahrizi Wednesday said that private sectors of Oman and Pakistan could play an important role to tap huge economic potential in various sectors of both countries. Talking to business community here at LCCI, the Omani minister said that chambers of both countries should establish strong contacts and ensure timely dissemination of trade related information. Tourism industry of Oman was growing rapidly and there was a lot of tourist attractions which included beaches, desert safari, caving, hiking, historic & cultural locations, forts, world heritage sites, cultural festivals and sporting and adventure events, he mentioned. Al Mahrizi said that Oman and Pakistan could work together in tourism sector, and invited the LCCI delegation to visit Oman and explore trade and investment opportunities there. He added that Oman was one of the few countries which had signed FTA with United States and it could be beneficial for Pakistani business community as well.

"Oman has road communication with Africa, Yemen and Arab countries and is a hub of economic activities in this geographical territory," he mentioned.

LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem Ur Rehman Saigal said that tourism industry of Pakistan was growing because of peaceful environment all across the country. Foreign tourists were feeling safe to visit Pakistan.

They also invited Omani investors to invest in tourism industry of Pakistan and avail huge benefits, asserting that Oman had a rich experience in oil exploration, therefore Omani companies could go for joint venture in exploration of oil in Pakistan. Moreover, Pakistan could provide manpower services in sectors like education, health, engineering, construction and telecommunication etc.

Former Omani Ambassador Abdullah Bin Zaher Bin Saif Al Hussaini said that he wanted to look more Pakistani businessmen in Oman. He said that Omani respected Pakistani brothers a lot. Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry, Naeem Hanif, Khaleeq Arshad, Dr M Arshad, Mian Zahid Javaid, Aqib Asif, Rehmatullah Javed, Aqib Asif and Zafar Mahmood were also present.