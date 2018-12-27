Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan and Argentine have discussed ways and means to boost their bilateral relations in diverse fields at their talks in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Pakistan side was led by Secretary Commerce Younus Dagha while the Argentinean delegation was headed by its ambassador to Pakistan Rodolfo José Martin Saravia.

The Secretary Commerce said Pakistan and Argentine have two hundred million dollars of annual bilateral trade which could be enhanced up to eight million dollars. He said the two sides would hold talks next year to finalize modalities on preferential and free trade agreements.

Younus Dagha said it would help boost Pakistan’s exports to Argentine in medicine processing, information, communication, textile and agri-products fields.

Argentinean ambassador offered Pakistan to take advantage of Argentine’s expertise in the fields of livestock, food and meet processing technology.