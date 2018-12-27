Share:

Foreign office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal says Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role for promoting peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan to bring lasting peace and stability to the region.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday the spokesperson said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has paid a very successful shuttle visit to Kabul, Tehran, Beijing and Moscow and it would help generate consensus among all the stake holders to advance the peace process in Afghanistan.

He said the visit was essentially part of government's policy to strengthen relations with all neighbors and regional countries.

He said as part of the same effort the Foreign Minister will also visit Qatar soon.

The spokesperson said Pakistan's longstanding position to give peace and reconciliation a real chance in Afghanistan has become the basis for an international consensus.

He said recent developments in Afghanistan which include Moscow Format Consultations, Geneva conference on Afghanistan and the Abu Dhabi meeting have all led to this widely acknowledged agreement.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said the new opening in Afghanistan and willingness of all countries who agree on Pakistan's important role as facilitator, has provided a significant opportunity to also strengthen our bilateral relations with all the neighbors especially for promotion of trade, economic and people to people linkages.

He said this shuttle diplomacy also provided an opportunity to listen to views of the leadership in these countries for promoting a joint regional approach in Afghanistan and explore realistic possibilities of regional integration in economic terms.

The spokesperson said the purpose of Foreign Minister's whirlwind visit was two-fold including strengthening of regional consensus on Afghanistan that is the key for medium to long-term stability of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution to exploring possibilities of win-win framework for regional connectivity and economic development to help achieve the ultimate objective of economic growth and prosperity in the region.