Share:

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Pakistan is leading other world countries in taking steps for preservation of environment and implementing environmental laws.

Speaking at a national consultative workshop regarding climate change in Islamabad, he said the country is bearing millions of rupees loss every year due to the occurrence of disastrous earthquake, floods and drought prevailing at massive part of land.

Malik Amin Aslam said the Ministry of Climate Change has imposed ban on crop residual burning and strictly directed the brick kiln owners to convert their furnaces over zigzag technology.

He said these initiatives have yielded positive and promising results in reduction of the Smog.