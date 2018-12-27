Share:

MULTAN - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Education department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to setup women cricket academy in the city. The MoU was signed under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik and PCB officials here on Wednesday. The education department would hand over the Kandaywala ground Muslim primary school Nishtar road for academy. The Deputy Commissioner said PCB would upgrade the ground including girls’ cricket academy, gymnasium, indoor games and athletic track.