Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Thursday that he is planning to file a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the appointment of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif as chairman of Public Accounts Committee.

While speaking to media in Lahore, Rasheed declared Shehbaz’s appointment as contrary to the constitution.

“I am a cabinet member under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government but I have the courage to say that Shehbaz’s appointment is contrary to the constitution of Pakistan," he said.

Rasheed said that the PML-N leader is playing on "both sides of the wicket", adding that Shehbaz will now be received with salutes in the FIA and NAB offices.

“I am not seeing the future of Nawaz and Zardari’s politics,” he added.

The senior politician said that Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader Asif Ali Zardari is all set to be jailed.

“Zardari calls jail his susral [the place of his in-laws]. What else can I say about his future?”

The minister claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could launch a surgical strike inside Pakistan’s territory to appease his far-right constituents before India's next general election in 2019.

“Modi has lost state elections from the cow belt areas, he can go for it to attract the voters.”

Rasheed further said that Imran Khan’s victory in the last election was necessary for the people of Pakistan.

“Imran has taken power at a very crucial time. The looters are getting united, there needs to be someone guarding Pakistan,” he said. “Under the leadership of Imran Khan we will be able to improve the economy which was destroyed by the cheaters, looters and traitors.”

The railways minister added that he will request the army chief to allow army coaches to become operational, adding that his ministry will be ready to spend funds on it.