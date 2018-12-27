Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown his dissatisfaction over the report of the fact-finding committee regarding gas crisis which recently hit the country as the committee has failed to hold anyone responsible. The Prime Minister also directed the petroleum division to submit a fresh report on the issue by December 28.

The report of the fact-finding committee was submitted to the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) which met in the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday.

The Prime Minister was dissatisfied with the committee report as it did not hold anyone responsible and directed the Ministry of Petroleum to compile a fresh report by December 28, said an official source privy to the meeting.

Following severe gas crisis in the country particularly in Sindh, the Petroleum Division on the directive of the Prime Minister had constituted a fact-finding committee headed by OGRA Chairperson Uzma Adil to investigate the matter and submit a report within 72 hours. Director General Petroleum Concession (DGPC) Qazi Saleem Siddiqui, DG Gas Shahid Yousaf and DG Liquefied Gas Imran Ahmad were the members of the committee.

Meanwhile a press release issued here stated that the Prime Minister was briefed in detail about demand and supply situation in the power sector, the projections of petroleum and power division for the next six months, the existing energy mix, availability and utilization of indigenous as well as imported gas and way forward towards addressing various issues related to energy sector.

The meeting was also briefed about gas management plans of SNGPL and SSGC for the winter season. It was informed that despite sudden drop of temperature and increased demand for gas, uninterrupted supply to domestic, commercial and zero-rated industries would be ensured during the current season. Efforts were also being made to curtail the duration of gas loadshedding to other sectors such as CNG, captive power plants of general industries.

Discussing the issue of fuel import, it was decided to immediately notify ban on any further import of furnace oil. The issue of production and storage of furnace oil by the local refineries was also discussed during the meeting. The Prime Minister directed that a detailed plan, in consultation with refineries, regarding upgradation of existing facilities and export of surplus furnace oil should be worked out on priority. It was decided that ECC would be briefed, in its next meeting, about the availability of urea stocks in the country and its pricing.

It was decided that a detailed plan would be worked out to ensure optimal utilization of RLNG Terminals. It was further decided that Power Division will submit a monthly DISCO-wise report to the CCoE about transmission and distribution losses and update on recoveries of receivables.

Ministry of Petroleum was directed by the CCoE to submit a detailed plan on reduction of losses due to Unaccounted For Gas (UFG). The Prime Minister directed that policy on renewable energy be finalized by end January.

Underscoring the need for improved coordination among the relevant departments and addressing governance issues in the energy sector, the Prime Minister emphasized upon the need for timely and accurate estimations about demand and supply in the energy sector so as to avoid any interruption in energy supply.

The source said that Prime Minister has ordered the reconstitution of Boards of the all the three government owned oil and gas companies. The source said that the PM has directed the ministry of Petroleum for the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the state owned oil and gas companies including Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL). The petroleum Division will move a summary for the reconstitution of BoDs of the three entities to the meeting of the Cabinet for approval.

PM inaugurates shelter home in capital

APP adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated Panah Gah, a shelter home, established by the government for the homeless and needy people here at Tarlai area of the federal capital.

The prime minister visited various sections of the shelter home, including the sleeping area, kitchen and dining area, besides the dispensary, which would cater to the primary medical needs of those using the facility.

He expressed his satisfaction over the facilities provided at the shelter home and directed that efforts should be made to give ease to the homeless.

The prime minister also directed the administration to run a transport service for picking the poor people - who spent nights on footpaths, bus terminals and other places - and bringing them to the shelter home.

The government has already established shelter homes, a brainchild of the prime minister, in Lahore and Peshawar and intends to establish such facilities for the homeless in other big cities.