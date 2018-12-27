Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz hoped that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will issue production orders of Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif today (Thursday) so that he could chair the Public Accounts Committee meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow (Friday).

Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif was still in Federal Capital in connection with his medical check-up and his official residence in Ministers’ Enclave was declared sub-jail. He was brought here to attend the National Assembly session prorogued on Dec. 21 but since then he was here for medical check-up and his stay was extended.

PML-N central leader and close aide of Leader of Opposition Rana Sanaullah informed The Nation that they have applied for production orders with Speaker National Assembly for chairing the Public Accounts Committee meeting to be held on Dec. 28.

As Shehbaz Sharif was already elected chairman of the Public Accounts Committee so the body could only meet under his chair for which his fresh production orders would be required.

Under the rules of procedure and conduct of National Assembly even the chairman of Standing Committee could issue the production orders of any member of the committee in custody, but as Shehbaz Sharif himself is head of Public Accounts Committee so he could not issue his own production orders and in his case Speaker National Assembly would be required to issue his production orders, Rana Sanaullah further explained.

Rana Sanullah informed that chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz Fatyana would be issuing the production orders of Kh. Saad Rafique to attend the committee meeting called in the first week of January, precisely on January 2.

He further informed that they had already submitted the request for issuance of production orders of Saad Rafique as well.

PML-N MNA and former federal minister Kh. Saad Rafique was in NAB custody in connection with investigation into the alleged irregularities in Paragon Housing Society.

Rana Sanaullah hoped that Speaker National Assembly would likely issue the production orders of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif today(Thursday) so that he could chair the PAC meeting.

As Shehbaz Sharif was still kept in Federal Capital in connection with his medical check up for which a medical board was already constituted, which was examining his medical tests and would suggest treatment in the light of his tests.

Interestingly, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif is also member of National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice as well and the party could also apply for his production orders to chairman of the committee Riaz Fatyana as well, in case the Public Accounts Committee would adjourn its proceedings before the summoning of NA Standing Committee on Law and Justice which would be meeting here on January 2 and 3.

Sources aware of the developments taking place on this front informed that for smooth conduct of National Assembly and legislative business in lower house of the Parliament the ruling alliance would not be creating any hindrance in the production of the jailed leaders of opposition parties.