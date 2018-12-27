Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and relatives of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived at Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday to meet him.

Nawaz is imprisoned in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail after an accountability court handed him a seven-year jail term in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference on Monday.

The former premier’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and his nephew Hamza Shehbaz are among those visiting him at the jail. PML-N leaders, including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir, have also arrived at the prison.

In the request submitted for a meeting with Nawaz, names of Maryam, Hamza, Junaid Safdar, Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar, Yousuf Abbas and Aziz Abbas among others are mentioned.

The request also mentions names of PML-N leaders, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervaiz Rashid, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Muhammad Zubair, Mushahidullah Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Tariq Fazal Chauhdhry.

