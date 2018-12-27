Share:

Rawalpindi - A police team carried out a raid in Tarnol and allegedly arrested two suspects including the brother of a fleeing suspected dacoit who along with his accomplice had shot and injured a cop and a volunteer near Imperial Market, informed official sources on Wednesday. The accused were brought to Police Station (PS) City and put behind the lock up, official sources said. Police is not revealing the identity of the accused due to security reasons, they said.

According to sources, Police conducted a raid in light of Call Data Record (CDR) it obtained from the cell phone of the detained accomplice namely Fazal Ur Rehman, an alleged Afghan national, they said. However, the dacoit could not be arrested, they said. They said that raids are also being conducted in various parts to arrest the accused. A First Information Report (FIR) has also been registered with Police Station (PS) City against the two suspected dacoits under sections 324/34/353/186/13/20/65 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act, sources added.

“Police have launched a hunt for the fleeing dacoit and will arrest him soon,” said Station House Officer (SHO) PS City Qamar Sultan, who had narrowly escaped the gun attack and managed to arrest a fleeing suspected dacoit. He said police have gathered all the information about the fleeing dacoit during investigation from the detained accomplice. He said raids are being carried out on all possible hideouts of the suspect. He denied arrest of any suspect in this case.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan along with other senior police officers visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and enquired the health of injured Head Constable Amjad Ali and the volunteer. The CPO also appreciated the bravery of the cops. He asked the doctors to provide adequate medical treatment to the injured cops. CPO also paid tribute to SHO PS City Qamar Sultan on his twitter handle. “Our brave SHO arrested one armed robber while another continued firing on him. These are the brave men who put their lives at risk every day, so that you may go through yours peacefully,” he tweeted.

On the other hand, Jatli police have failed in arresting the 12 accused involved in torturing and raping two women and recording the objectionable scenes in their mobile phones despite filing a case against them. A woman reported to Jatli police that she along with another woman was taken to a house by three accused where they were raped and tortured by some 12 men. She alleged the accused also recorded their videos in mobile phones. SHO PS Jatli was not available for his comments.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two dacoits during an action at Pather Garh Road and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman. According to him, a police team comprising ASP Azhar Khan and SHO PS City Hassanabdal Syed Hamiz Kazmi, following orders of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Fayyaz Dev, carried out a raid and held two dacoits. Police also seized 2 Kalashnikovs and 20 bullets from the possession of accused identified as Ajab Ali and Sameer. He said the detainees were involved in several robberies in the town and are being interrogated by police after filing cases against them.