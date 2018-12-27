Share:

Police are hunting for a man who fled after killing his uncle and a brother over property dispute in Lahore’s Sundar neighbourhood late Tuesday. The deceased were identified by police as 55-year-old Ramazan and 35-year-old Khurram, the residents of Maraka Village. The bodies were sent to the morgue fro autopsy. A police official said the alleged killer, Arshad, fled instantly after the shooting. According to the family, Arshad opened straight fire on his uncle Ramazan and brother Khurram as they clashed over a property dispute. As a result, Ramazan and Khurram died on the spot. The Sundar police registered the double murder case against the attacker and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.