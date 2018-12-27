Share:

Larkana - While terming the joint investigation team (JIT) report probing multi-billion rupees money laundering case “false”, the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) has decided to challenge its findings that accuse former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur of holding offshore properties and fake bank accounts.

The party held a Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting at the Naudero House ahead of the death anniversary of former prime minister late Benazir Bhutto. The meeting was also attended by Benazir’s sister Sanam Bhutto.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari presided over the meeting. The CEC members held a consultation over the situation arising after the FIA submitted the JIT report in the mega money laundering case.

The participants also discussed the possibility of arrests of Zardari and Talpur.

The meeting, while terming the JIT report “false”, decided to take legal action against the report. They also decided to raise voice at every forum, including the parliament, against “victimisation and anti-people policies of the government”.

The participants also criticised the PTI government for its performance in the first 100 days. The CEC members reposed their full confidence in the party’s leadership.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Naveed Qamar said inflation and unemployment were increasing, but the government had nothing to do other than putting political rivals in jails and cursing them.

He said the completion of incumbent government’s tenure depends upon its eligibility.

Sherry Rehman said efforts were being made to break our resolve, lamenting that even a cheque given to laundryman was being scrutinised.

“Accountability should be for everyone or else there’s going to be Dama Dam Mast Qalandar,” she warned.

Farhatullah Babar said it appeared as if the circumstances were heading towards a presidential system in the country. Babar added they would have to do something if such actions occurred frequently.

Earlier, PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah said that Nawaz Sharif’s conviction by the accountability court confirmed that there is a nexus between the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The former opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) said that Nawaz’s conviction was expected because of the existence of a nexus between the government and NAB. The ministers had also been mentioning his probable conviction in the corruption references, he added.

Meanwhile, PPP Punjab Secretary Information Qamar Zaman Kaira, while speaking to journalists at Sukkur Airport, said that the joint investigation team’s (JIT) report in the money laundering case was a one-sided story and the accused should be given the chance to defend themselves because previously false allegations had been levelled against the party leaders.

He underlined that people are being held accountable to force them to switch loyalties or to stifle their voice. “Whoever surrenders is being forgiven and whosoever does not surrender then cases are registered against him,” he said.

PPP to follow BB’s philosophy: Zardari

Staff Reporter from Islamabad adds: Former president Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday said that the Pakistan People’s Party will continue to follow the footstep and the philosophy of Benazir Bhutto for human liberty and democratic norms.

Paying glowing tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her martyrdom anniversary, he said that party had always stood for dignity of human rights and will continue to fight terrorism and extremism which has so far tried to destroy the country.

He said the PPP had strived for democratic dispensation in the country and have struggled against dictatorship and it will continue to do so.

“Pakistan People’s Party believes in a tolerant society and wants tolerance in politics as well. Benazir Bhutto believed in reconciliation and understanding others point of view. She taught us to take decisions with consultations,” he said in his message on the eve of Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary.

Benazir Bhutto wanted the Parliament to be strong and only for this reason during the PPP government (2008 – 13) all authority and power which the President enjoyed were given to the Parliament. The PPP will never give up the rights of the people through Parliament, he added.

The PPP, he said, will continue to safeguard the rights of the downtrodden masses of the country.