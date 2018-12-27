Share:

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made a surprise visit to Iraq on Wednesday to meet with US servicemembers stationed at the Al Asad Air Base.

During the visit, Trump told reporters that he has "no plans at all" to remove US troops from Iraq, instead stressing his interests in wanting soldiers to vacate from Syria, AP reported. POTUS added that Iraq could be used as a base to stage attacks on Daesh militants.

45 reportedly told journalists that, if needed, Washington could attack militants "so fast and so hard [that they] won't know what the hell happened." This visit marks the first time that Trump has visited a war zone since becoming president — a move which he was previously criticized for failing to do.

"I think a lot of people are going to come around to my way of thinking," Trump, speaking on his decision to remove troops from Syria, told reporters at the base. "It's time for us to start using our head."

Donald Trump also said during his unannounced visit that the United States cannot remain the world’s policeman.

"The United States cannot continue to be the policeman of the world," Trump said. "It’s not fair when the burden is all on us, the United States."

Trump explained that other countries should and have expressed willingness to contribute to defeating terror groups such as the Islamic State.

"In Syria, [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan said he wants to knock out ISIS [Daesh*], whatever’s left, the remnants of ISIS. And Saudi Arabia just came out and said they are going to pay for some economic development. Which is great, that means we do not have to pay," Trump said.

Trump pointed out that the United States’ military presence has been stretched thin globally – a situation he characterized as ridiculous.

"We are spread out all over the world. We are in countries most people have not even heard about. Frankly, it’s ridiculous," Trump said.

Trump is also expected to visit US service members stationed at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on his flight back to the US.