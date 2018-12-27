Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (PM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar has said that it was for the first time in last eight years that all the provincial stakeholders are being consulted on youth affairs.

He stated this while during a meeting held with all the provincial ministers on youth affairs for developing a collaborative strategy for youth development.

All the provincial ministers appreciated the efforts of Usman Dar in proactively reaching out to the provinces/regions during the formulation of uniform youth strategy which includes development of a National Youth Development Framework.

Moreover, it was agreed in the meeting that collaborative and coordinated efforts would be undertaken for the socio-economic empowerment of youth across Pakistan. Dar thanked the provincial/regional ministers and representatives for their valuable input and willingness to work jointly with the federal government for the betterment of young people.