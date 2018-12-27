Share:

LAHORE - The benchmark index ended its 3 consecutive-session close in the green as it lost 91 points (or –0.24 percent) amid bleak economic outlook, closing at 38,218 points. Investors remained hesitant due to a lack of triggers, weak macros and the political tension in the country.

As the government transferred a sum of Rs25.7b into the accounts of SNGPL (+2.7 percent) and SSGC (+1.06 percent), investors flocked towards both the scrips.

International oil prices continued their decline, resultantly E&Ps remained in the red, dragged by POL (-2.36 percent), PPL (-1.54 percent) and OGDC (-1.4 percent).

KEL, ASL, SNGP and DSL were the volume leaders, as they generated 25m in shares traded cumulatively.

Investor participation improved as traded volumes rose by 19 percent to 89m, while traded value increased by 11 percent to $27m.

Experts said that the government has transferred a sum of Rs25.7b into the accounts of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Co (SSGC) to pay for the promised subsidy in gas to equalize prices across the country. The funds have arrived and the adjustments to industry bills will be made in the next billing cycle that will end in late January, they said.

Conventional banks lending to the private sector has gone up by 400 percent in slightly over five months (July 1-Dec 7) of the current fiscal, according to the latest report of the State Bank of Pakistan.