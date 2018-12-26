Share:

MULTAN-The PTI wants to create South Punjab province on administrative grounds and there is a need for shunning all lingual and political differences to achieve this goal.

Federal Parliamentary secretary on finance Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi stated while talking to the media here on Wednesday. He claimed that Pakistan would further strengthen with the creation of the province. He said that mere political point-scoring had been done by the rulers in the name of the province in the past but this practice would not be replicated anymore. He declared that the PTI would not let the South Punjab province fall prey to politics. He declared that the PTI would talk to all political parties in the National Assembly.

He warned that the people from Rahim Yar Khan to Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar to Layyah would reject all those opposing South Punjab province. He said that convening the meeting of Punjab cabinet in Bahawalpur is a good omen and it is a positive step towards the creation of the province.

He said that the residents of South Punjab are deprived of their due share of funds and jobs as well as denied access to healthcare and education facilities. He added that if the backwardness has not prevailed in this region, people would not have demanded a separate province.

He said that the creation of South Punjab secretariat is a good step and it would continue to offer relief to the people until the province is established. He said that the PTI government has directed development towards backward areas. He pointed out that the people of Multan were faced with shortage of clean drinking water. He added that the government had ordered installation of water filtration plants to resolve this issue. He pointed out that seven plants were opened recently.

He said that he would leave no stone unturned to revive playgrounds of Multan. He added that Sports Ground was cultural heritage and identity of Multan which produced many world famous international cricketers. He declared that the historic status of Sports Ground would be restored. “I’ll personally request Chief Minister for funds for installation of flood lights as well as renovation of ground,” he added. He said that he would play role for the holding of international matches of cricket in Multan.

He said that development of human resource was part of PTI’s manifesto and it would allocate funds for this purpose. He claimed that the spending on human development would offer curricular and extracurricular opportunities to the youth which would bring out their hidden capabilities.