Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has appointed Rabia Shahzadi as first captain of national women blind cricket team. “We have finalized the names of captain and vice captain after a thorough search and based a criteria, keeping in view the performance and potential of the candidates,” PBCC chairman Syed Sultan Shah here on Wednesday. Sultan, along with his wife Nusrat Shabbir, interviewed five women blind cricket players for this prolific role. “It is a history-making moment in national blind women cricket and it will go a long way in establishing women cricket on solid lines,” he said. Rabia is currently doing her BS in Kinnaird College University Lahore. She is partially blind (B2) category player. Aneela Shahzadi has been named as vice captain of the team.–Staff Reporter