Former Malir senior superintendent police (SSP) Rao Anwar, the main suspect in Naqeebullah murder case, on Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court asking for the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Federal and Sindh government have been made parties in the plea which adopts a stance that Anwar’s name was placed on ECL after the directives of SC issued on January 23, 2018, however; his bail was accepted by the trial court as per law.

“My passport was confiscated on the orders of trial court. Can my movement be restricted as a citizen during the continuation of legal action,” adds the plea.

It went on to say that Anwar’s children reside abroad and cannot visit Pakistan as his family has death threats; therefore, he has to go abroad to offer his rights towards his daughters as a father.

“I have attended every hearing of trial court but cannot see any verdict coming soon. I assure that I will continue to attend the proceedings while being in a foreign country,” asserts Anwar in the plea.