Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Commissioner Office on Wednesday transferred and posted several police officers. According to a notification issued by the office of Chief Commissioner, Sumera Azam has been transferred from SP (Traffic) office and posted as SP (industrial Area Zone); Hassam Bin Iqbal who was working as SP Industrial Area zone has been posted as Aditional SP /Security (Ops) with additional charge of SP (Safe City); Liqat Hayat Niazi who was working as SP Sadar Zone has been transferred and posted SP (SSG) with additional charge of SP DPD; Khalid Rasheed who was working as SP (Security) Supreme has been posted as SP (Traffic); Muhamamd Idrees Rathore has been posted as SP ATS; Abdul Hafeez has been posted as SP (Supreme Court); Bakhtiar Ahmand has been posted as SP (ARU); Abdul Razzaq has been posted as SP (CTF) and Naeem Iqbal has been posted as SP (Sadar Zone). Meanwhile, Islamabad police posted DSP Fazal Abbas as Personal Staff Officer of Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Similarly, DSP Muhammad Essa Khan has been appointed as DPO Sihala Circle; DSP National Assembly Muhammad Uqaab has been given additional charge of DSP Parliament Lodges; Tahir Mahmood Khan has been transferred and posted as DSP PTS and Inspector Khalid Mahmood Awan has been appointed Personal Staff Officer of IG Islamabad police.

Furthermore, a rank wearing ceremony was held at central police office Islamabad. IG, Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan pinned the badges to the newly-promoted superintendents of police. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan congratulated the newly promoted officers and advised them to work hard with dedication for the goodwill of the department.