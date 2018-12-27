Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need to strengthen private sector and promote local industry for economic development of country.

He stated this while talking to the delegations of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The President said that revival of national economy is the top most priority of the government and business community should play their constructive role.

He stressed upon the need to increase exports in order to decrease the trade deficit.

He underlined that steps are being taken to create business and investment friendly environment and to provide maximum facilities.

Meanwhile, Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz called on President Dr. Arif Ali in Islamabad.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the government is committed to provide efficient, equitable, accessible and affordable health services to the people.

The President said this during his visit to National Institute of Health in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

He underscored that research is essential for improvement in health systems. He said investment in health research is critical to meet key challenges in the health sector such as prevention and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases, maternal and prenatal conditions, childhood diseases, and nutritional deficiencies.

The President highlighted that NIH is a national institution mandated to advise the federal government on the control of diseases by suitable methods and investigate epidemics and other communicable diseases, conduct research on these problems using modern techniques and achieve excellence in this regard.

He stressed that NIH should improve its facilities to match with international standards and strive to enhance the quality of health services for the benefit of the people.