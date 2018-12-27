Share:

KARACHI (PR): The National Bank of Pakistan welcomed Sami Al Rajhi, Head of Home Remittance business at Bank Al Jazira (FAWRI), Saudi Arabia the other day during his visit to Pakistan. He was accompanied by Hassan Saleem, Manager MTO business at Bank Al Jazira (FAWRI).

Sami Al Rajhi has over 30 years of experience in the Home Remittance business and has worked at senior positions with all the leading banks in Saudi Arabia in the remittance business. Sami Al Rajhi met with the President NBP and the top management of National Bank of Pakistan at the NBP head office and discussed ways to increase Home Remittances through legal channels from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

National Bank of Pakistan and Bank Al Jazira team agreed to work together and increase the Home Remittances to Pakistan through legal channels by providing excellent services to Ex-Pat Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia so that they can send their remittances with ease to Pakistan through National Bank of Pakistan.