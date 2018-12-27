Share:

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump has said that Saudi Arabia , rather than the United States, will “spend the necessary money” to help rebuild war-ravaged Syria, without offering any details.

“Saudi Arabia has now agreed to spend the necessary money needed to help rebuild Syria, instead of the United States,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “See Isn’t it nice when immensely wealthy countries help rebuild their neighbours rather than a Great Country, the US, that is 5000 miles away,” he added. “Thanks to Saudi Arabia!”

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government, which in October delivered $100m to the US, two months after pledging the sum to help stabilize parts of Syria. Trump last week announced that he would withdraw the roughly 2,000 US troops from Syria.

The decision was met with swift bipartisan backlash from Congress and followed by resignations from Pentagon chief James Mattis and Brett McGurk, special presidential envoy for the global coalition to defeat the ISIL/Da’esh.

The announcement of the withdrawal - which is reportedly going to be completed within 60 to 100 days - comes on the eve of a possible Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria against Kurdish fighters, seen as “terrorists” by Turkey.

Trump has since defended his decision to withdraw the troops, writing in a tweet Saturday that if anyone else made the decision, they would be “the most popular hero in America.” “With me, hit hard instead by the Fake News Media. Crazy!” he added in the tweet.