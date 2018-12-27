Share:

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will organise training camps in seven games from January 1, 2019 at different cities of the province.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob said here on Wednesday that 200 young players will participate in every camp and this practice will be repeated four times in a year. “The successful players of the camps will be given further high level training so that they can feature in regional and Punjab level sports competitions in future,” he added.

According to schedule, all the seven camps will be completed from Jan 1 to 30, 2019. The hockey camp will be organised from January 1 to 30 at Gojra Hockey Stadium. The camp of mat-wrestling will be held at PSB Coaching Centre Lahore while the athletics camp will be staged at Punjab Stadium and Gujranwala will host weightlifting and powerlifting training camps .

The volleyball camp will be held at Sialkot and kabaddi at Faisalabad.

Coaching and training activities in Sports Board Punjab’s winter vacations training programme also continued throughout the province on Wednesday. It’s pertinent to mention here that the winter vacations coaching/training programme is being conducted under the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar. A large number of under-16 players took part in training camps in their respective districts under the supervision of SBP’s qualified coaches and trainers.