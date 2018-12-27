Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid to procure 279 ventilators within a period of four months.

Hearing a case regarding the lack of ventilators in government hospitals at Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar expressed anger over the shortage of facilities at the public sector health facilities. The Punjab health minister said that a summary had been sent to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for buying ventilators.

The top judge inquired, “How many summaries are with the chief minister.” and remarked, ”You think ventilators are a joke.” He added, “We should call the chief minister here and get the summaries approved.”

She further told the court that the last government’s chief minister did not sign the summaries while the current chief minister was not legally authorised to sign the summary due to Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority rules.

The court asked, “Can hospitals run sans ventilators?” he said, “Ventilators are taken from the poor and facilitated to the rich.” He added that private hospitals charge Rs23,000 for a bed in intensive care unit and Rs5,000 for a ventilator.“ He said that the government is responsible for providing free ventilators for patients.

On the strict stance from the top court, the health minister replied that she would personally look into the matter and would get the summary approved from the chief minister in 10 days.

The top judge then directed Dr Rashid to procure 279 ventilators within four months time.

Basant decision not

final yet, LHC told

The government’s representative on Wednesday told the Lahore High Court that the decision to celebrate Basant festival in Punjab was not final yet.

LHC Justice Aminuddin Khan was hearing a petition filed by a citizen against the Punjab government’s decision to celebrate the kite-flying festival after every 365 days.

The Punjab government stepped back from its earlier announcement to celebrate Basant in 2019.

On December 18, the Punjab government had announced that it was lifting the 12-year-old long ban imposed on the festival of kite flying.

The Punjab information minister had announced that the festival — which marks the arrival of Spring season — would be celebrated in the second week of February 2019.

The court was then moved against the decision in a petition which had claimed that it was “unconstitutional” to allow a leisure activity which results in the loss of human lives. It accused the government of lifting the ban to divert attention from public issues.

The petitioner asked the court to declare the government’s decision as illegal, and initiate contempt-of-court proceedings against Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, the provincial chief secretary, and the Punjab police chief.

The petitioner said Basant had taken the shape of bloody sport thus it be banned, adding that allowing recreation activity which causes loss to life is contrary to the constitution.

The Punjab government’s stance on the festival softened as its counsel told the court that “the decision to celebrate Basant is merely a recommendation at this point.” He added that the final decision had not been made yet.

The court then issued notices to Punjab Minister Chohan and others named in the petition. It also directed both the parties’ counsels to advance their arguments in the next hearing.