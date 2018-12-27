Share:

Lahore - The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked all the provincial governments to submit reports on the use of narcotics in schools and colleges.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that deaths of students due to use of narcotics had been reported in educational institutions.

The chief justice further remarked that an awareness campaign should be launched to educate students and parents against use of narcotics. He stated that a number of students were using prohibited drugs. The chief justice asked for establishment of a centre for rehabilitation of addicts. The top judge said that he had sought a report on use of drugs which was a problem faced by whole country.

The bench was hearing a case regarding use of drugs in schools and colleges across the country.

The top judge asked, “Who is supplying drugs to these children.”

On November 30, the court had directed the centre and provinces to submit monthly progress report on use of narcotics in educational institutions. Hearing the case pertaining to drug peddling in educational institutions, he had ordered the provinces to submit monthly report.

COURT ACCEPTS TV CHANNEL OWNERS’ APOLOGY

The chief justice accepted an unconditional apology offered by GNN News channel owners for making him a telephone call for favourable treatment.

The TV channel officials appeared before the court for hearing of a case filed by Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Captain (r) Usman. He had alleged the news channel owned by the Gourmet Foods of running a ‘character assassination’ campaign against him after the watchdog declared the company’s ice cream and frozen desserts unfit for human consumption.

Gourmet and GNN owners Zulqarnain Chattha and Shehryar Chattha appeared in court and expressed regret over the channel’s move and claimed the “mistake was made by the subordinate staff”.

The chief justice reminded Shehryar that earlier samples of the bottled water sold by the group were also found to be unsatisfactory. Shehryar assured Justice Nisar that the company had acted on several guidelines that had been issued by the food authority.

The PFA DG told the court that the authority had sent the ice cream samples to a laboratory recommended by the Gourmet Group. The lab results showed that the ice cream could cause liver disease in consumers.