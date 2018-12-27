Share:

NEW YORK - An 8-year-old migrant boy from Guatemala apprehended by US immigration authorities near the US-Mexico border died on Christmas day, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The boy, who was identified in press reports as Felipe Alonzo-Gomez, was the second immigrant child to die in detention this month. Earlier this month, Jakelin Caal Maquin, a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl, died after being arrested by border agents. She died of dehydration while in US custody.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, CBP said Felipe showed “signs of potential illness” on Christmas Eve and was transferred, along with his father, to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Centre in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The boy was initially diagnosed with a common cold and fever and was released after being prescribed antibiotics, authorities said.

During the evening on December 24, however, officials said Felipe experienced nausea and vomiting, and was again transferred to the same hospital, where he died early the next day.

The medical centre said it could not release any more information due to privacy regulations, but said, “Our thoughts and prayer are with this family during this very difficult time.”

Customs and Border Protection said the child’s official cause of death has not been determined. The agency added that the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Inspector General and the Guatemalan government had been notified, and that they were “engaging” with the boy’s father, as well with family members in Guatemala. The White House did not comment on the death.