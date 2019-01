Share:

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan says shelter homes will be established soon in all divisional headquarters of the province.

Talking to a delegation of Women’s MPAs in Peshawar, later it will be expanded on the whole province.

He said government will also setup twelve beds for drug addicts in every hospital.

Mehmood Khan assured the problems of women’s MPA will be solved on priority basis.