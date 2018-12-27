Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) organised a prize distribution ceremony for the winner groups of SMIU’s students who had participated in the Innovative Ideas Competition (IIC-2018), at its Senate Hall on Wednesday.

The competition was held with the collaboration of Distinguished Innovations, Collaboration & Entrepreneurship (DICE) Foundation at SMIU. Dean Faculty of Business Administration, Management and Commerce Prof Dr Zahid Ali Channar and Prof Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh distributed cash prizes among the winner groups.

The first cash prize of Rs 20,000 was given to a group of students comprised Suman Dilip Kumar, Tooba Yousuf, Ufaq Gul and Mushahid Hussain Shah, on their project of “My Assistant.”

Second cash prize of Rs 15,000 was given to two-member group of Syed Usman Hussain and Mahira Mansoor on their project of “Multidimensional Holographic Disopay” and third prize of Rs 12,000 was given to Maaz Ahmed and Shajia Sehar on the project of “Recycling App.” Also, other seven groups of the students were given cash prizes of Rs. 4,000 each, on their projects.

Thereafter, Prof Dr Zahid Ali Channar in his speech said that the basic aim of the said competition was to provide a platform to the students of SMIU to generate their new ideas through different projects.

He said that Incubator Center of SMIU also provides an opportunity to the students to recreate their innovative ideas. He praised the role of Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU for providing full assistant to carry out this kind of healthy activities for students of the university.