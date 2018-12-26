Share:

The double agent of patriarchy, in my opinion, is basically just a woman who perhaps unknowingly is still putting the patriarchal narrative out into the world. She is still benefiting and profiting off selling a patriarchal narrative to other women. She is basically a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

We trust them, thinking they are healthy for us, we think they’re on our sides but, in reality, they are selling us something that does not really make us feel good. They are selling us beauty barriers and standards of acceptance. They are selling us an ideal, a body shape, a problem with our wrinkles. They are telling us that our lips are too thin, so we must get lip fillers, or we are not slim enough therefore we require liposuction. In short, they are selling us self-consciousness.

If these were the standards of acceptance, then all human beings would have been clones. Allah Almighty would not have created humans in all colors and sizes. But then the question arises, who’s feeding all this to our society? Are these the influencers who we believe to be our friends?

RIMSHA RIZVI,

Lahore, December 14.