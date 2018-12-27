Share:

LAHORE – Descon Technical Institute (DTI) celebrated their 20th anniversary by holding a sports day and fun fair for the students on their campus. Students made the most of this day by engaging in various sports like badminton, volleyball, different races, tug-of-war and various board games like ludo, dart, carom board. DTI was established in 1998 to provide education and training in vocational and technical skills to the underprivileged and unemployed youth of Pakistan. DTI’s curricula are based on a blend of basic minimum theory and extensive hands-on training. DTI has been providing training in technical skills to the youth of Pakistan. Once training has been completed, DTI also helps these trainees to find a respectable livelihood through its dedicated placement cell. A highly successful venture, in over two decades, over 25,000 workers have received training through DTI in various trades. Speaking on the occasion, DTI General Manager Murtuza Ali attributed their success to hard work and dedication. “DTI has always strived towards helping young men and women earn a sustainable livelihood. Our success would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our staff and the determination of those, who come here seeking a better life.”–Staff Reporter