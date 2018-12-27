Share:

KARACHI (PR) - SSGC has tightened its noose around gas thieves by conducting a number of raids during the last few days in its franchise areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

As per the directives of the higher management, a joint inspection-cum-raid was undertaken in New Khan Super Shaheen Shinware Restaurant located in Malir Cantonment, Karachi by the representatives of SSGC’s Measurement, Sales and Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations Department (SS and CGTO) departments along with SSGC Police and FIR Cell teams. The team observed that the owner of the hotel was stealing gas through direct line. Restaurant owner named Muhammad Sabir s/o Muhammed Tahir was using 650 CFT/ HR gas. The raiding party disconnected the rubber pipes and other material being used in theft and arrested Muhammad Sabir.

The SS and CGTO Department, Nawabshah carried out a raid in Bahria City Nawabshah where the culprit was using domestic gas connection for commercial power generation by reversing the gas meter. The team disconnected the theft network, with theft load to be charged accordingly.

Similarly, a raid was carried out on KDA Flats, Gulshan Shiraz, Surjani town Karachi where gas thieves were stealing gas illegally by using rubber pipes which were confiscated, with theft load to be charged accordingly.

Crackdown against such culprits will be more intensified in the future since rising theft cases badly affect the company’s financial position.