CENTURION - Dale Steyn has become the most prolific South African Test bowler of all time, eclipsing Shaun Pollock on day one of the first Test against Pakistan in Centurion.

Steyn’s dismissal of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was his 422nd wicket in Tests, moving him ahead of Pollock and into outright 10th spot on the list of all-time Test wicket-takers.

Steyn has achieved the feat in just his 88th Test, while it took Pollock 108 matches to take 421 wickets.

But it has taken Steyn much longer than he would have hoped; having finished 2015 with 416 wickets to his name, the right-armer played just six Tests in the following two-and-a-half years due to a series of serious injuries. He conceded earlier this year that Pollock’s record had “been in the back of my mind for two-and-a-half years now”, but he finally moved ahead of the former skipper today.

The 35-year-old currently sits just one wicket behind Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath,the veteran spinner who retired earlier this year. Of current players, only Steyn (422) and England duo Jimmy Anderson (565) and Stuart Broad (433) have taken more than 400 Test wickets.

Now back to full fitness after a frustrating period away from the game due to shoulder and heel injuries, Steyn has his sights set on even more milestones in the Test arena. “A 100 Test matches would be amazing and 500 wickets would be incredible,” he said earlier this year. “At my age ... I want to play a lot of cricket. I think I can push it until I’m 38, maybe even 39, and start drifting this way around that age. But how much cricket can you play for your country is the most important question. If I’m going to be spending the majority of the time on the sidelines, then you might have to weigh-up that option. But I think it’s a discussion that (Proteas coach) Ottis Gibson and I might have to have, especially with a World Cup coming up.”