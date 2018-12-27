Share:

A 12-week mandatory training of 20 Deputy Prosecutors (DPGs) for their promotion in grade 19, has been started in the Centre for Professional Development here on Wednesday. According to the sources, Prosecutor General Ehtisham Qadir inaugurated the training session. Ehtishan Qadir said on the occasion that these promotion training were being conducted by the Punjab Public Prosecution department in light of the directions made by Minister Public Prosecution Ch Zaheeruddin. He said that such mandatory promotion courses not only enhance the productivity and furnish the capabilities of the prosecutors but also equip them with latest trends necessary for better prosecution.