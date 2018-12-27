Share:

The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred and posted several officers. As per the notification, Aamer Zamir was posted as Chief Minister’s Inspection Team member. Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Meesam Abbas was posted as ADCR Jhelum. ADCR Mandi Bahauddin Tariq Khan Niazi was posted as ADCR Chiniot and Jhelum ADC General Bilal Feroze was transferred and posted as ADCR M B Din. Attock AC Mahreen Faheem was posted as Rawalpindi Development Authority deputy director while OSD Hira Rizwan was posted as Attock AC. Collector Consolidation Kasur Javed Bashir was posted as Collector Consolidation Sargodha. Section Officer (SO) Aviation Flight Shahid Majeed was posted as CM Office SO, services of Marriam Jafri were also given to the CM Office for further posting.