The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reopened its embassy in Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, the UAE's ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation said in a statement.

The embassy has been closed since the eruption of the Syrian crisis in 2011.

"The acting ambassador has started his work at the headquarters of the embassy as of Thursday," the ministry said in a statement.

It added the move confirmed the UAE's keenness to restore the relations between the two "brotherly countries" to its normal path.

"The UAE decisions will promote the Arab role in boosting independence and sovereignty of Syria, unity of lands and regional safety of the country against challenges," it added.

The statement reiterated that the UAE looks forward to seeing peace, security and stability prevail in Syria.

The Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011. But restoring ties with the government of President Bashar al-Assad seemed gradually occurring.

Earlier this month, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir became the first Arab head of state to visit Damascus since the start of the Syrian conflict.

The border crossing between Syria and Jordan was reopened in October.