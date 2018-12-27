Share:

LAHORE - United Business Group (UBG) is poised to sweep again the annual elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for 2019 term scheduled to be held on 28th December fifth time consecutively with majority votes as a result of its unprecedented and sincere services for the business community.Talking to media here on Wednesday, UBG Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said our four vice presidents have already been elected unopposed which clearly indicated that UBG would easily clean sweep the elections with thumping majority and the opposition will face forfeiture of their security. He said opponent of UBG had a long history of inability to address the problems on traders and there was nothing on their credit which could attract voters. “The business community across the stretch of country was aware of the UBG services and they know the past of opponents,” he added.

He said as many as 100 members from Punjab will leave for Karachi today in addition to scores of supporters from KPA, Azad Kashmir, Sindh and Balochistan where they will cast their votes in FPCCI elections besides attending core committee meeting of the party. “We are very prepared to sweep the FPCCI elections. Opponents shall get nothing but shall regret over the adventure,” he made it clear.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said over 80 percent of the business community supports the UBG because of their remarkable services and interest in timely help addressing the problems confronted by the business community across the country. UBG leadership had won respect, appreciation and support from the business community of the country for picking the best available people as the candidates on FPCCI offices, who, after being elected, proved their efficiency and professionalism.

He said that UBG leadership has worked hard and has restored the respect of business community with the government and have tried to solve most of the problems and will continue doing so in future as well. He pledged that after its victory in the coming FPCCI elections, UBG on the platform of this apex trade body would be fighting more vigorously for the survival, rather boost in trade and industry, with ultimate objective of achieving economic prosperity in the country.

He added that the FPCCI would be further strengthened to enhance the role of the private sector in the country’s economic development. He said the UBG nominated presidential candidate Daru Khan Achakzai will use all his energy to resolve the issues of the business community after winning elections and will take all chambers and associations of the country on board on important issues and finalise budgets and other economic policies with their counsel.

He added that the FPCCI should work with the government to provide chambers and associations with representation in the governing boards of business related public sector organisations. He said that this would help in promoting the interest of the business community in order to improve overall trade.

Expressing his confidence over the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Iftikhar Malik said the business community will extend all due support to the government for the implementation of business friendly policies.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Finance Minister have assured him to address all the genuine grievances of the business community on top priority and due weightage will be given to their suggestions for promoting the trade activities inside the country,” he concluded.