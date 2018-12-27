Share:

ISLAMABAD/FAISALABAD - Punjab Agriculture Department has advised the wheat growers to remove weeds from the crop. According to a spokesman of the department, the weeds can affect wheat production from 14 to 42 percent, Radio Palistan reported on Wednesday. He said that growers must use recommended drugs for the removal of weeds. Meanwhile, farmers have been advised to apply proper fertilizer for better growth of date trees and yield. According to a statement, agriculture experts advised farmers to use one bag of phosphorous and half bag of Nitrogen to date palm in January and the same amount of fertilizer in February. He said that organic fertilizer derived from animal excreta was very important for those plants have no fruit. He advised the farmers to ensure fertilizer for plants at every cost, otherwise, growth and production could affect. Keep weeds and turf away from the base in a radius of five feet by making 'Goddi' (hoeing) for achieving better results, the experts said.