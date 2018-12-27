Share:

QUETTA - A woman polio worker was injured by unknown gunmen at Eastern Bypass area of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the polio worker namely Ghazala was near Bhosa Market (Mandi) at Eastern Bypass when armed motorcyclists opened fire at her and fled from the spot. As a result, she received bullet injuries.

Police reached the site and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital’s trauma centre for medical aid.

A Civil Hospital spokesman Dr Waseem said the victim’s treatment is being continued under the supervision of medical superintendent of the hospital.

Police cordoned off the entire area and have started efforts to trace out suspects.

Meanwhile, a young man was injured on resistance by unknown armed bike snatchers at Shahzaman Road area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Muhammad Ibrahim was on way to somewhere when armed men intercepted him.

They opened fire on him as he put resistance to their bid of snatching his motorcycle, leaving him injured, and fled from the scene.

Police reached the site after getting information and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital for medical aid. Police registered a case and started investigation.

SNOWFALL IN BALOCHISTAN

Balochistan’s northern areas including Muslim Bagh, Roud Mullazai, Toba Kakari, Kakar Khurasan, Tuba Achakzai and Pishin received winter’s first snowfall on Wednesday which increased cold weather.

Local residents became happy for receiving snowfall in respective areas after experiencing prolonged drought.

According to Met office, minimum temperature stood at -4 Celsius in Quetta and -11 Celsius was recorded in Zairat.

MINOR QUAKE SHAKES

BALOCHISTAN

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Sibbi and adjacent areas of Balochistan on Wednesday. The epicenter was 102 kilometres south-east of Sibi, a TV channel reported. District Sibi is located some 11 kilometres from provincial capital Quetta.