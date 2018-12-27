Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari. The court however restrained him from exercising powers of a minister.

Led by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, a three-member bench heard a petition moved against Bukhari over his dual nationality, at Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry on Wednesday. The bench included Justice Umar Atta Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

During the hearing, the chief justice asked some questions: “Who is Zulfi Bukhari? What is his qualification? Where did he come from? How could he be appointed in a hurry?”

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stated mission of ending corruption and favouritism from the country, the CJP observed, “In Naya Pakistan, qualified persons should be appointed. The court will see whether he [Bukhari] was appointed on the basis of personal liking.”

Zulfi Bukhari is a Pakistani British having an extensive business, mostly in real estate and property, in the United Kingdom. He is said to be a personal friend and confidante to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Representing the under-scrutiny Special Assistant to PM (SAPM), Aitzaz Ahsan said that such person could be appointed as SAPM or adviser as were his trustworthy. He argued that even the qualification of SAPM could not be questioned.

“You are challenging the jurisdiction of the court,” the chief justice responded. He reminded him that apex court’s jurisdiction was very extensive.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that his client was a special assistant and he had not claimed the status of a minister, as claimed by the petitioner.

The top judge said to him, “You should have challenged the rules of business regarding Zulfi Bukhari’s appointment.”

Justice Ahsan said, “The appointment of a special assistant [or adviser] is the prime minister’s right and Zulfi Bukhari’s case does not come under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan [for his not being a minister].”

The petitioner’s counsel however argued that Zulfi Bukhari was signing foreign agreements while this is the job of a minister. He asserted that he was acting as a minister and even participates in the cabinet meetings.

He was of the view that the Supreme Court’s verdict about dual nationals holding public offices therefore applies to Bukhari as well.

In its December 15 verdict, the Supreme Court had ruled that persons with dual nationalities could not retain important government positions. The court asked them to choose between their government job and foreign nationality.

The CJP remarked that the petitioner had misunderstood the SC’s ruling, as there were no restrictions placed in its verdict.

The chief justice told the petitioner that the apex court could not sack the adviser and can only make suggestions to the parliament about such appointments.

The judge however sought details of his credentials and ordered that the summary through which he was appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister be presented before the court.

Justice Saqib also made it clear that if appointing a special assistant is the PM’s right, it did not mean he could do whatever he wanted.

The hearing resumed after a short interval and the apex court dismissed the petition while barring the respondent from exercising the status of a minister.

The court warned that “if he [adviser] goes beyond his mandate, we will look into this matter.”

SC dismisses dual nationality case against Ch Sarwar, Nuzhat

INP adds: The Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and PML-N Senator Nuzhat Sadiq in a suo motu case concerning civil servants holding dual nationality.

The court’s decision came after the Foreign Office submitted a report to the court stating that both Sarwar and Sadiq had permanently renounced their foreign nationalities.

Holding dual nationality can potentially disqualify lawmakers under Article 63(1)(c) of the Constitution.

The top court had taken up the matter in March, soon after the Senate elections. The chief justice had inquired about senators who held dual nationality.

The attorney general had told the court that four senators, including PTI’s Chaudhry Sarwar, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s sister Sadia Abbasi, and the PML-N’s Nuzhat Sadiq and Haroon Akhtar possessed dual nationality.