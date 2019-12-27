Share:

LAHORE (PR) 22nd Convocation of the University of Central Punjab was held at Expo Center, Lahore in a graceful ceremony. Governor Punjab, Ch. Muhammad Sarwar graced the occasion with his presence as chief guest. Salman Akbar Raja, renowned Advocate, Supreme Court of Pakistan was present as guest of honor. Among many distinguished guests from private and corporate sector, parents were also present at the occasion. 1600 young graduates received their degrees. Fatima Tuz Zahra, received Roll of Honor and Yumna Fatima was the winner of Entrepreneurship Award, introduced this year to encourage entrepreneurship among students. Moeed Ahmad was given Certificate of Merit. 98 Position holders were awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals.