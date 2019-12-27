Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in Indian firing in Dewa Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) as Indian forces continued ceasefire violations, the Pakistan military’s media wing said on Thursday.

In a tweet, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor revealed the identity of the martyred soldiers as Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan.

Responding to the ceasefire violations in Haji Pir Sector, Pakistan Army troops damaged an Indian post killing three Indian soldiers including a Subedar while few others were also injured.

The tweet covered Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC during the last 36 hours.

“Indian CFVs along the LoC during the last 36 hours. Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector, the Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian

soldiers including a Subedar, few others injured too. In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced Shahadat,” said the tweet.

More than 60 Indian soldiers have been killed and many more injured in deadly skirmishes along the Line of Control (LoC) since February 27, the Pakistan military spokesperson had said weeks back.

LoC skirmishes have become more frequent and deadlier since the February 27 air battle between Pakistan and India. Indian army troops used to deliberately target civilian population across the LoC.

On Monday, Army Chief General Bajwa had visited the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where he said that the Armed Forces are fully prepared to thwart any misadventure or aggression for the country’s defence.

Earlier this month, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat had said that the situation at the LoC could “escalate any time”.