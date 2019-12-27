Share:

HAFIZABAD - In a targeted operation conducted by the Hafizabad City, Pindi Bhattian City, Sukheke and Vanike Tarar, police arrested 57 suspects including 36 proclaimed offenders wanted by the police in several heinous crimes. District police said the police have seized 3,500 grams charas and 575 litres liquor from the accused. The accused included Abdul Jabbar, Farooq, Luqman, Hamid, Usman, Ali Raza, Muhammad Safdar, Kashif, Tahir Ali, Muhammad Ihsan, Umair, Zain, Khurram, Abdul Sattar, Luqman Ali, Shahbaz, Muhammad Asif, Tariq and Muqarram. Separate cases have been registered against the outlaws accordingly. Meanwhile, with the collaboration of International agency (Water Aid) the Public Health Engineering Department has installed 65 hand pumps and constructed 608 washrooms in 96 villages of 11 union councils, including 20 schools in the district in order to provide potable water and better sanitary conditions. Aitzaz Ahmad Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Department said here today that according to the vision of the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, these projects have been completed to improve hygienic conditions as well as to save the children from different ailments particularly polio and diarrhea.