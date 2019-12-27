Share:

HAFIZABAD - An all-out effort is being made to provide best healthcare in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad, MNA Shoukat Ali Bhatti said. While installing eight more dialysis machines worth Rs12 million in the DHQ Hospital provided by the Provincial Government, he said that number of dialyses machines have been risen to nineteen which would facilitate the kidney patients to get dialyses promptly. Moreover, four new ventilators have also been provided in CCU. He thanked the Chief Minister for providing the dialyses machines and ventilators.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Rahmatullah Saqib and MS of DHQ Dr. Rehan Azhar have thanked the MNA and the PTI leader ex-MNA Ch. Mehdi Hassan Bhatti for their efforts to provide more dialyses machines and ventilators in the hospital.

They further said that dialyses of more than 1200 patients were being made per month free of cost and more than 70 thousands patients were being treated per month in emergency and outdoor departments. Due to facilities provided by the government about one thousand operations were being conducted per month.