Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said that an impression of injustice and discrimination is strongly emerging among masses about the ongoing accountability drive in the country. While addressing the party’s Central Executive Council at Mansoora on Thursday, he said the NAB seemed interested in making the people infamous rather paying any attention in investigation against corruption. The JI chief criticized the government for “jeopardizing” the national economy and devising external and internal policies under the influence of foreign powers. He said the skyrocketing inflation, rising unemployment and poor law and order situation were hitting the common man hard but the government completely turned blind eye to their problems. He said the government’s claim about fall in imports was a joke. According to him imports went down due to closing down of businesses and development projects. He said IMF and World Bank had taken complete control of the government affairs. Senator Siraj said that different state institutions were in a state of clash, badly affecting the life of common man and making the state vulnerable to the enemies’ designs. The government, he said, seemed nowhere in the overall scenarios and completely surrendered before the American policies.