ISLAMABAD - Amina Roshi, Noor, Shaista and Tehseena qualified for the women singles final round of the Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Rawalpindi on Wednesday night.

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Secretary General Ijaz-ur-Rehman graced the occasion as chief guest and inaugurated the week-long tournament, in which around 300 top professional bowlers along with amateur, special, media, ladies, master, school, college and university players are in action in different categories. The championship carries prize money of Rs250,000, trophies, medals, certificates and emerging bowler award.

Ladies singles competition was held on the first night, in which 40 top and other females were in action. Every lady was awarded two games each in the first round and after the completion of the round, 16 players were left for the pre-quarterfinals. Surprisingly, some big names crashed out at the very first hurdle, which provided opportunities to fresh bowlers. After the pre-quarterfinals, eight girls were left to fight for the last four places. In this round, once again two games each were given to all the bowlers. It was highly close contest, as all the females were displaying top class skills. But these were Noor, Amina, Shaista and Tehseena, who managed to book the top four places. Noor grabbed the top slot with 305 pins, Amina secured the second spot with 276 pins, Shaista bagged the third spot with 247 pins, while Tehseena settled at fourth place with 231 pins. The final round will be played on December 31. The participants were very passionate, as they were aware of the fact that the federation had earlier announced to send top two ladies for training and participation in international events.

Talking to The Nation, PTBF Secretary General Ijaz said: “I cannot believe the performance shown by the ladies. Their skills have improved beyond my imagination. We were expecting drastic changes in Pakistan sports after the oath of Prime Minister Imran Khan, but our expectations have not been met so far. However, I am highly optimistic that IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza will consider our great work, allocate special grant for the federation and order Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) DG to provide us land for a bowling club.” “The main attraction in the championship is master category, in which four former national champions, including Shabbir Lashkarwala, Ali Suria and Ijaz Khan, will be in action. Players like Aleem Agha, Daniyal Shah and Saqib Shahzad will also be vying for top honours. We will miss Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem, who is attending his ailing father and former national champion Sardar Ahmer Saldera, who is completing his studies in England. Experienced Muhammad Hussain Chatha is the defending champion of the championship. Some of the big names like Saleem Baig, Robert, Shahzad Khan and Ali Shah will also be trying their luck. The basic aim of holding regular championships is to provide chances to youngsters for showcasing their skills. I hope that PM Imran will spare some time, invite us for a meeting and discuss issues for improvement of sports in the country,” Ijaz concluded.