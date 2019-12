Share:

LAHORE - Researcher and intellectual Dr AR Khalid has authored another book “Kursioon kay chand keerhay sara mulk khaa gae” which has been published by Qalam Foundation International. The book is critical of the rule of previous rulers Gen Musharraf, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, and their failure to set up any hospital where they could get treatment. The overall poor performance of the three leaders during their respective periods has also been highlighted in the new book.