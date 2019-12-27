Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reiterating his concerns, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “definitely” carry out an action of some sort in Azad Kashmir to divert the world’s attention away from the two of his government’s recently introduced controversial anti-Muslim laws but Pakistani military is all geared up to thwart any misadventure by the enemy.

Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Jalalpur Canal at Pind Dadan Khan District, the Prime Minister said he has been warning the world that Modi can do anything to divert the world attention from the occupied Kashmir, where eight million people have been under siege for about five months.

He said the armed forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to deal with any misadventure from anyone. He said Modi is committing atrocities not only against Muslims, but other religious minorities as well.

He said the situation has ripe when Indian people, including Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians will stand against Modi’s

repressive acts.

While extending condolences to the families of the two soldiers of Pakistan Army martyred at LoC in the unprovoked firing by the Indian security forces, Imran said the violence that has been taking place at the border is not occurring in isolation.

He said that Modi had virtually imprisoned eight million residents of Occupied Kashmir after revoking the region’s special autonomy and has now introduced two laws the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens which have attracted large-scale protests for being against India’s 200 million Muslims.

“I have been telling the international community for the past five months that the Modi-RSS government, in order to divert the world attention away from occupied Kashmir and the protests against the anti-Muslims laws, will definitely conduct some sort of action in Azad Kashmir,” the PM told the crowd.

He said he had informed Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa of the threat, and Gen Bajwa has repeatedly told him that the Armed Forces are “fully prepared to give a befitting response to any misadventure from India”.

Imran said it is his firm belief that the people of India will now stand up against Modi “because they know what he is about to do in India is similar to the oppression of Jews by Hitler in Germany 70-80 years ago”.

“Pakistan will not need to do anything because this system of oppression will be internally brought down by the people of India,” he contented.

Later, in a tweet, Imran Khan urged the international community to wake up before the RSS move led to genocide of Muslims that would dwarf other genocides.

“Whenever militias like Hitler’s Brown Shirts or RSS are formed, based upon hatred of a certain community, it always ends in genocide,” Imran said in the tweet posted on his social media account.

He also attached a tweet of Suchitra Vijayan - a Barrister at Law, writer, photographer, political essayist, and a lecturer which showed, in a video clip, the march of RSS uniformed people from an Indian state Telangana.

Suchitra Vijayan in her tweet said “This is a RSS march from Telangana. They are mobilising. RSS is the ideological child of the SS. They are Nazi’s in Khaki uniform. If the international community remains silent — you are complicit in endorsing the ongoing violence.”

The columns of Suchitra Vijayan, who is the founder and the Executive Director of The Polis Project, and writes about war, conflict, foreign policy, politics, literature, and photography, appear regularly in The Hindu newspaper and Warscapes Magazine.

2020 TO BE TOUGH FOR CORRUPT MAFIA: PM

Speaking about the economic policy of his government in Pind Dadan Khan, Imran Khan said no country can make progress without elimination of corruption.

He said that the 2019 year had been “very difficult” for the country because the country’s debt was increased four times during the tenures of the past two governments of the PPP and PML-N. He said because of an inflated trade deficit and “laundering of dollars abroad by the leadership”, the rupee’s value fell by 30 percent which in turn made imports such as those of oil and gas 30pc costlier.

Due to the government’s efforts, Imran noted, the rupee’s value is rising while exports, remittances and foreign investment are also increasing. “In 2019, we stabilised the economy. Year 2020 will be a year of growth and providing jobs,” he said.

The premier said not everyone can bring change and reforms because when one attempts to do so, various “mafias” that benefit from a corrupt system come in the way. He added the coming year will be “difficult” for such mafias.

CANAL TO IRRIGATE 172,000 ACRES OF LAND: BUZDAR

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said 170 kilometers long Jalalpur Canal will irrigate 172,000 acres of land and provide 40 cusecs clean drinking water to the people of this area.

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, while welcoming the Prime Minister, said that the people of Jehlum are strong supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and their problems should be addressed on priority basis.

Imran Khan and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also paid rich tribute to the martyred soldiers, who laid down their lives on the Line of Control in Indian firing Thursday night.