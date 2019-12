Share:

At least nine people were killed and nine others injured early Friday when a passenger plane crashed during takeoff in Kazakhstan.

According to the Committee for Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, the Bek Air plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board was bound for Almaty from the capital Nur-Sultan.

The committee said the aircraft crashed into a building during takeoff and the injured included six children.

Rescue efforts are underway at the scene, it added.